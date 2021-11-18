Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub will soon retire from Scott County Schools after more than five years of service in our community ending a 28-year career in education. On behalf of my fellow board members, I wanted to take the opportunity to thank Dr. Hub for continuing a tradition of excellence in Scott County.
Dr. Hub’s strategic leadership has changed history in Scott County with the opening of Great Crossing High School in August 2019. Simultaneously, our district opened Creekside Elementary School and completed a major renovation of Georgetown Middle School and an expansion at Stamping Ground Elementary School to accommodate growth and plan for the future. He leaves our district in strong financial standing, well positioned to open a new Scott County High School building without an additional tax levy to fund it.
He was the leader we needed to guide our district through a global pandemic. We are proud of the security we provided to our employees during this difficult time. As an instructional leader, Dr. Hub has ensured a thoughtful, detailed recovery learning plan is in place to meet student needs and make certain they are successful in the future.
Dr. Hub has always made decisions based on what is best for students seeking to provide as many opportunities as possible for the young people in our community to learn, grow, and thrive in a safe environment. The evolution of more than 20 career and technical education programs during his tenure is just one example among so many.
He believes in growing your own leaders. This vision is evident in the strong team he leaves behind to carry on the work of serving our students and community under the leadership of Superintendent Billy Parker.
We offer our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Kevin Hub, Superintendent of Scott County Schools. Please join us as we celebrate the occasion of his retirement. We wish him only the best along his journey.
Diana Brooker is Chair of the Scott County Board of Education.
