Jim Waters’ column in the July 20 edition addressed the need for school choice. He mentioned some legislators who were pushing for this in the upcoming session. Here are a few points gleaned from the column, each followed by a few counterpoints or questions:
1.) All the legislators listed were Republicans.
Why would there be few or no Democrats in favor of some form of school choice, especially if research shows closing achievement gaps happens when students can enroll, in say, charter schools?
2.) He begins with descriptions of charter schools as school choice, then introduces private school scholarships as, I assume, tax deductions.
Charter schools and private schools are different in many ways. So which is he praising?
3.) He mentions public school problems like teacher unions and heavy handed regulations.
Since most KY districts do not have teacher unions, that is not a significant factor here. Regulations — yes. But which current regulations hamper student achievement, and are those necessary for other reasons? Republican legislators as a body definitely favor regulations of many kinds as we witnessed from the 2023 session. So which regulations would those listed Republicans wish to remove?
4.) The author cites numerous reports which showed achievement gap resolution in many charter schools, without naming reasons for that success, but with one exception: some reports give credit to charter schools because they offered more learning time for reading and math.
If closing the achievement gap means requiring more learning time for reading and math, does it take a charter school to implement that? And does this simply imply less learning time for other important knowledge areas? And who pays for the instruction during those additional days? Should we assume charter teachers make less salary while teaching longer?
5.) A final major point is his citing research which states that expanding education liberty (not sure which kinds) failed to harm public education systems.
If sending tax monies needed for public schools to charter schools or private school vouchers (I said it!) does not harm public schools, show me how the math works on that.
I am personally not in favor of some forms of school choice. But I offer this advice: Any legislative efforts to add any form of school choice must be undertaken with great care, because what works under one state’s system may not work here, for many detailed reasons. I would expect the legislators to resist the temptation to gloss over some of the “devil-in-the-details” issues to gain points with rhetoric that sounds good — “Parent Rights;” “School Choice.” We could even get into “Family Values” kinds of things.
