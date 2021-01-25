The Scott County Board of Education’s decision to return to in-person classes the day following vaccinations for almost 1,600 teachers and staff was met with cheers from the sparse audience and social media posts.
But let’s be clear, that decision is a big gamble.
In-person classes will resume Wednesday for Scott County following vaccinations on Tuesday for all teachers and staff who want one. Previously, the school board had decided to return to in-person classes on Jan. 25 after moving to virtual instruction in November as COVID-19 began to surge.
Last Tuesday the school board held a lengthy discussion debating whether in-person instruction should resume Board members Susan Duncan and JoAnna Fryman pushed for classes to resume immediately, while board members Stephanie Powers and Kevin Kidwell encouraged a brief waiting period. Board chair Diana Brooker mostly facilitated the discussions, and Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub shared the pros and cons for each possible scenario without pushing any specific decision.
Ultimately, Brooker sided with Duncan and Fryman, and the board decided in-person classes will resume Wednesday, Jan. 27, while students who wish to continue with virtual instruction may do so.
Time will tell if this decision was wise, but it is not without substantial risks. First, the COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses and only provides a little over 50 percent protection after 28 days, according to Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for the WEDCO Health District. So, while the teachers will be vaccinated, the protection will not take full effect when classes resume.
Then there is the inability to social distance in school. Masks provide some protection, but classes will be held in small, confined areas. And not all Scott County school buildings are created equal when it comes to ventilation, so some schools will be at greater risk than others.
When Scott County Schools moved to virtual instruction in November at the governor’s request, the truth is the school system was likely to have to make the move anyway because of the number of students and staff out with COVID-19 or quarantined, Hub said. The school system was already struggling at the time with maintaining bus routes, as well.
And the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Scott County is higher now than it was at that point in November.
Everyone wants schools to return to normal as soon as possible, including teachers. And there is no doubt in-person instruction is far better for most students than virtual instruction, not to mention the difficulty of back-and-forth from virtual to in-person to virtual to in-person for students and teachers alike. Oh, and the argument questioning holding sporting events while holding virtual instruction is legitimate.
Miller and WEDCO has praised the school system for its COVID-19 safety protocols and cleaning protocols. There are national reports that support students are safer in school than not in school because safety protocols are enforced.
But the greatest risk is for teachers and staff, many of whom may be most vulnerable to the virus.
The school board has made its decision and it may prove to be the right one for all concerned. But waiting three weeks until the second dose of the vaccine could have been given to teachers and staff might have been the most prudent choice. That would enable the school system to set a firm date for the return to in-person classes and maximize protection for everyone.
