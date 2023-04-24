As the dust settles on this year’s regular session, and the warm weather of spring begins to bring our farms and fields to life, I think it is appropriate to use this week’s update to share a little about the agricultural legislation we passed during the 2023 Regular Session. Agriculture is undoubtedly the lifeblood of our state and an industry that provides both an economic and social foundation to a rural state like ours. As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, we worked to make resources available to rural Kentucky, address workforce shortages, and build awareness of how agriculture contributes to the state’s economy and quality of life. These are just a handful of the bills and resolutions we passed into law:

Revitalizing rural communities, Representative Richard Heath - HB 9 establishes the Government Resources Accelerating Needed Transformation (GRANT) Program to provide support and grant funding available to communities impacted by the loss of coal-related jobs. In addition, the bill also provides $2 million in funding in the next fiscal year and directs the Department for Local Government to partner with the Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts to administer the program.

