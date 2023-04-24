As the dust settles on this year’s regular session, and the warm weather of spring begins to bring our farms and fields to life, I think it is appropriate to use this week’s update to share a little about the agricultural legislation we passed during the 2023 Regular Session. Agriculture is undoubtedly the lifeblood of our state and an industry that provides both an economic and social foundation to a rural state like ours. As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, we worked to make resources available to rural Kentucky, address workforce shortages, and build awareness of how agriculture contributes to the state’s economy and quality of life. These are just a handful of the bills and resolutions we passed into law:
Revitalizing rural communities, Representative Richard Heath - HB 9 establishes the Government Resources Accelerating Needed Transformation (GRANT) Program to provide support and grant funding available to communities impacted by the loss of coal-related jobs. In addition, the bill also provides $2 million in funding in the next fiscal year and directs the Department for Local Government to partner with the Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts to administer the program.
Recognizing agriculture’s impact on Kentucky, Rep. Brandon Reed – HB 76 recognizes the economic and cultural impact of the state’s agricultural industry by setting aside months and dates to mark individual subsets. For example, March is National Agriculture Month, April is National Soybean Month, and May is National Beef Month.
Expanding access to agricultural equipment, Rep. Amy Neighbors – HB 130 grants the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund the ability to offer heavy machinery in their Shared-Use Equipment Leasing program, allowing farmers to use this leased equipment across county lines.
Increasing access to commercial drivers licensing, Rep. Chris Freeland - HB 320 allows out-of-state applicants who have both an operator’s driver’s license and a commercial driver’s instruction permit to take the certified driver’s license (CDL) skills test for Kentucky. The cost for Kentuckians to take the CDL skills test will remain $50 and out-of-state applicants will have a $150 cost, which is the same cost as surrounding states.
Reorganization of the Office of State Veterinarian, Sen. Jason Howell – SB 48 restructures the Office of State Veterinarian to include a more in-depth scope for animal and emergency services.
Providing guidelines for the state vehicle fleet, Sen. Jason Howell – SB 281 sets a timeframe in which the state vehicle fleet must be replaced and grants the Office of Fleet Management the ability to use alternative fuel powered vehicles.
Agriculture in Kentucky is alive and well, and I am proud to be part of a force fighting to preserve our state’s agricultural legacy. From horses and cattle to grain and produce, agriculture is an asset to all Kentuckians. We have much to thank our producers for, and I hope by passing this legislation we will continue to keep this state on a path to support them for years to come.
Before I conclude, I would like to ask folks to remember that spring is one of the busiest times in farming as crops go in and livestock gets moved around. It is critical for all of us that we remember to “share the road” with slow moving, heavy equipment and vehicles. Also, our farmers’ markets and farm stands are opening back up – making locally grown produce, meat, and plants available. These markets are a great way to support our friends and neighbors while getting fresh food on our table. The Scott County Farmer’s Market even offers a website, https://scottcountykyfarmersmarket.com/, where you can find information about vendors and events.
I would like to hear from you regarding your interest in any of the issues before the Kentucky General Assembly, agricultural or otherwise. Feel free to reach out here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. If you would like to receive regular email updates on what is going on in Frankfort, feel free to send me a request via my legislative email at Phillip.Pratt@lrc.ky.gov. For more information, please visit the legislature’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
PHILLIP PRATT represents the 62nd House District which includes parts of Scott County.
