As I travel around rural Kentucky, I see how Rural Development’s housing programs can lift families up and make dreams come true. Earlier in the month, I had the opportunity to meet Alfred as I visited a mutual self-help housing site in Hazard.
Alfred’s house was the first to be finished in the subdivision, and he was already moved in as the finishing touches were being put on the other houses. What stands out in my mind about Alfred is his response to the question, what’s your favorite part about your new house? He said it was his bedroom, because it was the first time he had his own bedroom.
I’m so incredibly proud of the role we had in making that happen for Alfred, and it couldn’t have happened without the strong partnership we have with our non-profit partner, Housing Development Alliance. We’ve done it time and time again. Through the years, USDA Rural Development, along with our non-profit partners and guaranteed lenders, has helped nearly five million home buyers across the country achieve the dream of homeownership.
In Kentucky, we work hard to extend this opportunity to everyone in our rural communities.
We know that expanding opportunities for homeownership strengthens our rural communities and helps families and individuals build wealth and achieve financial stability.
That’s why, each year during June, we celebrate National Homeownership Month. This celebration showcases our successes as well as the resources we have to help others achieve the same dream.
Rural Development has many resources to support affordable housing and help rural residents create a path to a better future — especially in historically underserved communities that need our help now more than ever. Safe, affordable housing is essential to the vitality of every community.
Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, USDA is making sure rural and Tribal communities – especially those that have been overlooked in the past — have equitable access to resources to become homeowners and get access to affordable, safe and decent rental housing.
This kind of support is critical as residents of rural communities face rising housing costs and other economic challenges. That’s why President Biden recently announced a plan to increase the affordable housing stock throughout the country, especially in rural areas. USDA is supporting this vision in a variety of ways.
The Biden-Harris administration has already invested over $358 million to help almost 2,300 people buy, build and repair homes in rural Kentucky through USDA Rural Development’s Single Family Housing Programs.
USDA will continue to expand the reach of our housing programs so that everyone in rural Kentucky and across rural America has the opportunity to find a home they deserve, one that fits with whatever stage of life they find themselves.
You can learn more about our housing resources by visiting our website or by calling 859-224-7300.
Tom Carew is the state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
