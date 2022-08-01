As I travel around rural Kentucky, I see how Rural Development’s housing programs can lift families up and make dreams come true. Earlier in the month, I had the opportunity to meet Alfred as I visited a mutual self-help housing site in Hazard.

Alfred’s house was the first to be finished in the subdivision, and he was already moved in as the finishing touches were being put on the other houses. What stands out in my mind about Alfred is his response to the question, what’s your favorite part about your new house? He said it was his bedroom, because it was the first time he had his own bedroom.

