As energy costs continue to increase, many Americans are turning to portable electric space heaters and wood-pellet - coal or kerosene-burning stoves, and other non-traditional heating sources to defray costs. With the increase in use comes an increase in fire risk. Georgetown Fire Department encourages residents to use caution when using alternative heating equipment this winter. 

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), half of all home heating fires occur during the winter months. On average, NFPA research shows that heating equipment is involved in an estimated 56,000 reported U.S. home structure fires per year, with associated loss of 470 civilian deaths, 1,490 civilian injuries and roughly $1.0 billion in direct property damage per year.

