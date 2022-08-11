In the weeks since the United States Supreme Court ruled there was no constitutional right to abortion and that individual state legislatures and voters were responsible for determining access to abortion, I have had several folks ask about the resources that will be available to mothers and families here in Kentucky.

Like many Kentuckians, I am pro-life. Let me be clear that being pro-life means not only opposing abortion, but recognizing that we have to support expectant mothers facing unplanned pregnancies but also help them after that child is born. There are, of course, many services offered by public and private agencies and organizations. Equally, there are many options available to expectant mothers. While many choose to keep the baby, others enter into adoption agreements that immediately offer both the newborn child and the mother a chance at a future. However, there are also parents who take the baby home with the full intention of raising it, but then find themselves in the heartbreaking circumstance of wanting the best for their child but knowing that they cannot provide that because they are not ready to be a parent.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.