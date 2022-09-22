To the Editor,
It would appear that some people are circulating a petition to have the Great Crossing Dam removed because of “danger” and “stagnation.”
I will address the danger issue first. All loss of life is tragic, including accidental drownings. But the safety issues with the Great Crossing Dam can easily be resolved by means other than destroying the dam and reservoir there. Especially since all the issues with the dam could easily and cheaply be solved by installing exclusion devices on the dam and piling boulders or installing an incline on the downstream side of the dam to eliminate the undertow there.
“Stagnation” of the creek is listed as another reason for removing the dam. The petition being circulated states itself that the minimum flow on the creek is 650,000 gallons of water per day. I would hardly call that “stagnant”. The creek probably just has duckweed on it, which is perfectly normal and safe and actually shows that the water is healthy. I saw a family of river otters porpoising through some duckweed the other morning with no ill effects whatsoever. I have also seen a baby beaver munching on duckweed a few weeks ago, so it has a nutritional value for some animals.
Removing the dam would not increase the flow rate of the water in the creek one bit. It would just empty the stored water in the reservoir above the dam and then flow the exact same amount once the dam is removed that is currently going over the dam once it has drained.
The expense of the project is another problem. According to the petition, the cost of removing the dam could be as high as $3,200,000 of taxpayer money through FEMA, with Scott County having to pay up to $600,000 of county tax money, and take up to 3 years to finish the project.
I don’t know about other people, but I can think of a lot of other projects using that kind of money that would benefit the residents of Scott County significantly more than removing the Great Crossing dam would.
It is also important to note that the Scott County Conservation District Board of Supervisors is adamantly opposed to removing the dam. You can read their editorial article on why they are opposed to removing the dam from the News-Graphic from November of 2021.
Removing the dam would unnecessarily destroy deep water habitat for many animals, including fish, turtles, and probably some aquatic mammals and dramatically reduce the recreational value of the creek. In addition, the reservoir could become an invaluable source of water for multiple needs if we ever have another lengthy drought such as we have had in the past, or like some of the current drought conditions that some areas of the country are now experiencing. Destroying the dam that will cause substantially more negative effects for people, animals, and the environment than it will solve.
For the reasons stated above, I stand in firm opposition to the removal of the Great Crossing Dam, and would hope that other residents of Scott County will be opposing it as well.
Ron Hargrove
Georgetown
