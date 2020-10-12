To the Editor,
It’s the biggest political story since 1861: Kentucky’s place in history could be repeated now. President Abraham Lincoln, native son, told Kentuckians he needed them to keep the union together. Kentucky stayed in the union. Lincoln’s re-election in 1864 gave him the right to nominate a Supreme Court Justice. Lincoln refused saying, “the people have the right to choose.” Kentuckians for all their disputes keep a code of honor that goes back to Lincoln and Boone.
Kentucky once again holds the future of our country with our votes. Let no one confuse Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump and the Republican Party of today with Kentucky’s Abe Lincoln.
McConnell took the knee to corporations 36 years ago. Trump’s demands of greed, lying, cheating, changing the rules made Mitch the new White House/Supreme Court “Fixer.”
Kentuckians need to see McConnell’s paychecks vs. theirs, remembering he refuses any stimulus package for our nation because Corporations need protections from pandemic lawsuits and airlines need 25 Billion more.
McConnell’s 2018 salary per year: 2.75 million, per month, $229,027, per week, $52,852.56. Mitch thanks to taxpayers gets premium health care, fabulous pension, 24 hr. security, airlines and limo services. Today, he is 4th richest senator and its most distrusted member. McConnell doesn’t care if the country knows what he’s doing, as long as he can fool a couple million Kentucky voters to “hire a liar.” Again.
Young Eastern Kentucky voters see Mitch like their grandfather’s politician, who did nothing except keep them down at the bottom of states for 36 years. Eastern voters are resurgence of beautiful, educated, energetic people who don’t want to leave their homes and need a senator who will help them succeed.
McConnell is arrogant, deceitful, disrespectful and power hungry believing he will always be “Hired” to abuse them. The country and the media should look to Kentucky voters as Abe Lincoln did to save a nation: Retire McConnell and Fire Trump.
History will prove us right and make us proud because we saved our union from political destruction again.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
