As a school board member, I led the charge to add gender identity and gender expression to Jefferson County Public Schools’ non-discrimination policies to protect students and staff. As a psychologist and mental health advocate, I’ve advanced efforts to make Kentucky schools more psychologically healthy and trauma-informed. And as a legislator, I’ve engaged robustly in good faith, bipartisan work to increase resources for school-based mental health services to meet the urgent and growing needs of Kentucky students.

The recent passage of a last-minute version of Senate Bill 150 is a direct hit on the considerable progress we’ve made. The bill is a slap in the face to students, parents, educators, and healthcare providers across the state.  And the dishonest process it took to pass it is an assault on democracy itself. 

