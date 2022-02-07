There are several troublesome bills surfacing in this General Assembly, each making an effort to circumvent public access to information.
But few are as troublesome as Senate Bill 63, sponsored by Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, which attempts to amend Kentucky’s Open Records Act. Carroll tried to get a similar bill passed in 2019. Last year, a pared down version of the bill was attached to a House Bill 540 and passed both chambers before Gov. Beshear vetoed the bill and lawmakers ran out of time to override the veto.
The bill is dangerous and the fact it passed the General Assembly last year and would have become law without the governor’s intervention is a cause for concern.
For decades, Kentucky’s Open Records Law has been hailed as the hallmark of such laws and has been used as a template for other open access laws in other states, But over the past decade, there have been numerous efforts in Kentucky General Assembly to water down the law — many times led by Republicans. This session has proven to be no different, and when you toss in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s signal that public business can be discussed on private devices while avoiding the Open Records Laws, well, the intentions of some of our leaders is becoming quite clear.
Carroll’s bill covers a lot of ground in an effort to limit “personally identifiable information” that Kentuckians are allowed to know about public officials. The bill also attempts to establish grounds to sue anyone who may share information that is now widely available. This “personally identifiable information,” includes just about anything you can imagine.
“The bill’s poor drafting and internal consistencies create far more problems than they solve, leaving public agencies, journalists, businesses and citizens unsure of what they can say or do concerning a wide range of public officials or any person related to them by blood, marriage or law,” states Kentucky Press Association general counsel Jon Fleishaker and Michael Abate. “The latter category of protected persons is so large and unknowable that this bill’s unintended consequences are impossible to overstate.
“SB 63 also will have profound and detrimental effects on the Commonwealth’s Open Records Act. It will conceal from public basic information that has long been available — without incident — and is essential for citizens to oversee elected and appointed public officials paid with their tax dollars. It will also jeopardize the ability of businesses, agencies and courts to perform routine public functions that depend upon the free flow of information regarding public records concerning birth, death, marriage, insurance, property ownership, taxes and political contributions. Anyone who is, or is related in any way to a peace officer, public safety officer, judicial officer, prosecutor, public defender, first responder, Cabinet for Health and Family Services investigator, county attorney, corrections officer, probation officer, jailer, juvenile probation or corrections officer, call center employee, administrative law judge, or hearing officer can demand that all such records be placed off limits to the public, imperiling routine commercial and legal transactions. This category of people entitled to these new protections is so broad and ill-defined it could include a substantial percentage of all Kentuckians – which means that agencies charged with implementing the bill will have no real way of knowing who is, and who is not, covered by its terms.
“Perhaps most troublingly, the bill would authorize, for the first time, personal financial liability (including punitive damages and attorney’s fees) for any person that disseminates information about these public officials and employees, or anyone related to them, even if that information does not come from public records. This is true regardless of whether that information is already in the public domain or whether the person who disseminated it had any way of knowing that the person suing them was even protected by the act (because, say, their cousin by marriage happened to be a administrative hearing officer). These substantial penalties will stifle — or punish — all manner of constitutionally protected speech, including essential investigative reporting on public agencies, and officials, and controversies.
“For all of its problems, this bill provides remarkably little — if any — benefit. The types of legitimately private information the bill covers already are exempt from disclosure under the Open Records Act. And if the General Assembly believes that certain, narrow types of information should be specifically exempted by statute — such as bank account information, social security numbers, or identities of minor children — that can easily be accomplished by amending the existing privacy exception in the Open Records Act to include that specific information. Such a change would extend those protections to all Kentuckians rather than just the favored few whom this bill seems intended to appease.”
