As libraries across the country closed their physical buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they opened their digital doors in new and exciting ways. The Scott County Public Library was no exception. I have never been prouder of our 43 library employees who have worked together to remain a vital and visible part of our community. But now we are excited to announce our plans to reopen.
The Board of Trustees of the Scott County Public Library has approved new, limited service hours. Beginning Monday, June 15, the library will be open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Following all “Healthy at Work” guidelines, the library staff will limit the persons present inside the building to 33% of its capacity and they are prepared to enforce social distancing requirements of six (6) feet between all individuals. Only the main entrance at the front of the building will be open. All staff will be wearing masks for the safety of library patrons and we ask that library patrons please wear masks as well. Because we must restrict the use of common areas, there will be very few chairs available. At least for now, we encourage patrons not to linger in the library.
In this first phase of reopening, the library’s public computer area will be open, but computer use will be restricted to 30 minutes per day. Notary service will be offered by appointment only — Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. At this time, we cannot accept donated items, or allow the use of meeting or study rooms. Curbside service will continue Monday through Saturday.
On a very positive note, we are pleased to announce: “Clean Slate—Amnesty For All.”
As part of a statewide amnesty initiative, the Scott County Public Library Board of Trustees has voted to waive all fines and fees that were accrued on library patrons’ accounts prior to March 15 when the library closed due to COVID-19. We believe this initiative will provide financial relief for many of our library patrons at a time when they need it most. “Amnesty For All” wipes the slate clean and provides a fresh start for all of our library cardholders.
Please call the library (863-3566) or visit the library website https://www.scottpublib.org for more information about library services.
Patti Burnside is the Executive Director for Scott County Public Library.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.