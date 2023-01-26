Scott County School Board Members are responsible for our most precious resource — our children and their educational opportunities. They ensure the community of Georgetown and Scott County is poised to meet the future with a highly educated workforce able to strengthen the local economy.
Chair Diana Brooker, Vice Chair Susan Duncan, and members Wendy Young, Eleanor Ratliff, and Becky Nelson believe in the power of public education. They spend hours attending training, reading materials, and asking important questions in preparation for monthly meetings in addition to the time they dedicate to the concerns of their constituents.
Our board members visit schools and construction sites and work closely with district leaders and employees to ensure their decisions are well informed and made with students in mind. They constantly work to provide more opportunities for students and to ensure graduates become successful, productive members of our community.
We are thrilled to have current, former, and retired educators as well as active business and community leaders as members of the Scott County Board of Education. Their experience, education, and diverse backgrounds bring a well-rounded perspective and strong leadership to our district.
School Board Appreciation Month in January is a great opportunity to recognize their efforts and offer our shared appreciation for their time, commitment, and service to Scott County Schools. It is my honor to serve as superintendent and my pleasure to work alongside this dedicated board. Together we will make Scott County Schools the greatest place in the world to learn and work.
Billy Parker is the superintendent for Scott County Schools.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.