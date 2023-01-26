Scott County School Board Members are responsible for our most precious resource — our children and their educational opportunities. They ensure the community of Georgetown and Scott County is poised to meet the future with a highly educated workforce able to strengthen the local economy.

Chair Diana Brooker, Vice Chair Susan Duncan, and members Wendy Young, Eleanor Ratliff, and Becky Nelson believe in the power of public education. They spend hours attending training, reading materials, and asking important questions in preparation for monthly meetings in addition to the time they dedicate to the concerns of their constituents.  

