In the end, science and maybe courage won out.
The Scott County Board of Education did the right thing Monday maintaining its mask mandate, although a good number of those attending the meeting strongly disagreed.
Still, it was the right thing.
Scott County has managed to keep its schools operating with in-person classes while many school districts around us have not. Some school districts have had to close for several days due to outbreaks of COVID cases, while other districts returned to remote learning. It is a testament to the school system’s leadership that we are this far into the school year and the NTI days have only been used for a large power outage and weather interruptions.
The enormous outbreak Scott County is now experiencing left the school board with little choice.
The difficulty of the decision was evident in board member Susan Duncan’s face. Just a few weeks earlier she passionately pleaded that masks be removed, but Monday she struggled to move her lips and approve maintaining the same mandate she once opposed.
In her defense, Duncan did not shy from the audience by explaining why her position had changed.
How effective masks may be, and whether they are being worn correctly in all cases, is a legitimate question. But as each board member noted, the mask is a tool in its arsenal battling a virus that is highly contagious, possibly deadly and seems to be never ending. In such a war, every possible tool must be used and acting otherwise would be irresponsible.
Though there was a clear division in the room, for the most part and unlike other places in the country, everyone was respectful. But we did not appreciate some comments both inside the meeting and later on social media about Dr. Horace Hambrick, a longtime and highly respected pediatrician who addressed the board in favor of the masks. Dr. Hambrick has treated our community’s children for decades and he knows more about treating and protecting children than anyone else who may have been in that room. For that reason his opinion matters much more than ours or anyone else who may have spoken during that meeting. Some find it easy to ridicule and mock health care officials because they aren’t telling us what we want to hear. We have witnessed that with our own U.S. Senator Rand Paul against Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is receiving death threats because of Paul’s rude and inappropriate actions. Fauci’s sin? He is trying to help lead us out of a pandemic in which our greatest and most powerful weapon is a vaccine that a large group of us refuse to use because of personal, health or political reasons.
There was not a person attending that school board meeting who will not shed their mask just as soon as possible. The school board, teachers, school staff, business leaders and others are not using the mask as punishment by requiring them to be worn, but instead are genuinely attempting to save lives and allow our society to maintain as normal a routine as possible.
We know people are disappointed. But the school board did the right thing. Our prayer is that one day these masks will be removed permanently, but until this virus is controlled, wearing a mask is a tool to fight it. Vaccines are our most powerful tool against this virus, but until we reach a vaccination level that enables us to control the virus, we must use every tool available to protect ourselves and those around us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.