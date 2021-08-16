Scott County Schools begin classes this week.
Parents will have a pleasant surprise as the Scott County Board of Education has elected to use its funding from American Rescue Plan to cover school supplies and provide free lunch and breakfast for all students.
These school supplies would typically be purchased by families.
A portion of the funds will also be used to address learning from last year when in-person classes could not be held due to the pandemic.
This is an exciting time of the year, but the pandemic makes it a time for some anxiety as well.
We remind motorists to be mindful of buses and stop when buses are loading and unloading students. We also remind motorists to honor school-time speed limits near schools, and there will be first-time student drivers attending the high schools.
Oh, and remember to wear a mask. And use hand sanitizer.
We all want in-person classes this year, but that is going to make cooperation by all of us to get school started and keep the classes going.
We congratulate the school board for its decision to use the ARP funds for supplies, which takes some burden off parents, many of whom have done a lot of juggling over the last 18 months.
We also especially appreciate the free breakfast and lunch for all students. We have all heard the stories of students who are stigmatized when their lunch accounts are empty. By allowing everyone to have a free breakfast and lunch, all students are on equal footing and that will ultimately pay off for everyone.
The school board could have used these funds in a variety of ways, but they sought input from the public and others. We believe they made an appropriate and good decision.
