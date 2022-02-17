Each session of the Kentucky General assembly includes some bothersome bills, but this session seems to include more troublesome bills than normal.
These bills range from legislation that would dilute or rewrite the state’s Open Records laws (SB63), allow public utilities to increase rates without going through the Public Service Commission (or full disclosure notify customers of the rate increases in newspapers), ban books, dictate school curriculums and strip specific authorities from state or local entities.
The latest is a bill passed this week by the House Education Committee that would ban mask mandates in public schools and universities. The bill now advances to the full House. HB 51 would make masks optional in schools, but also allow parents to opt-out of daycare mask requirements.
Last September, lawmakers ended mask requirements at public schools in a special session, arguing local school districts should ultimately make that determination. The majority of Kentucky school districts, including Scott County, chose to keep mask mandates in place with the option to lower the mandates once COVID numbers dropped. Now, it appears lawmakers have changed their minds and do not believe local school boards are smart enough to make that determination after all.
So, when parents were surprised by the announcement Scott County Schools will lift its mask mandate Feb. 28, well, we suspect Superintendent Billy Parker was trying to be pro-active, protect his school board and its ability to make policy such as a mask mandate. Other school superintendents across the state have taken similar actions, obviously in hopes HB 51 will die because few mask mandates will be in place once the bill goes before the full House.
COVID numbers are falling, but the truth is it may still be early to fully relax about the pandemic. Still, it is not difficult to see why school officials stepped out and lifted the mask mandates in light of the activity in Frankfort. They want to keep that option should COVID numbers surge again, or heaven forbid, we have another pandemic down the road
Our founding fathers strongly supported a two-party political system, and a quick glance at Kentucky’s General Assembly where the Republicans have a super majority explains why. When one party gains dominating control, arrogance takes over and individual rights suffer. A lot of the bills now working through Frankfort are dangerously close to authoritarian in nature.
School boards are elected just as our legislators are elected. But these school boards work in their home counties and the work they do is not hidden in committees and closed sessions. Local school boards deserve the ability to make certain policies that best serve their community without unnecessary interference from legislators in Frankfort.
