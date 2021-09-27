On the rare occasion when the Scott County High School football team lost a game, reality crashed and perspective was provided.
Returning home from a loss to Frederick Douglas High School in Lexington, a truck driver alerted the team’s school bus driver that the left rear tire was aflame.
Seconds were critical as within minutes the bus was ablaze.
Miraculously, everyone was able to evacuate the bus safely. No one was hurt.
No one was hurt.
In a time when our community, our state, our nation, even our world is divided — often over the most petty of issues — a near tragedy reminds us of what is truly, truly important.
In a state that still shudders at the memory of a tragic school bus accident decades ago, Friday night’s incident was almost more than many of us could bear.
We are reminded that what binds us is so much greater and stronger than what divides us.
There are heroes to this tale, including the truck driver, the bus driver, the coaches and others who helped get people to safety.
Today, our community sighs deeply in relief and gratitude.
Thank you to each and every individual who played a part in getting our young people to safety. Our prayers of gratitude extend as today we are able to celebrate that no one was hurt and everyone returned home safe.
Today, we are united in our relief and our gratitude. Let’s pray this sense of community and unity continues.
No one was hurt.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.