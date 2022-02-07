To the Editor,
There is currently legislation that is being considered in Frankfort that would essentially give parents tax breaks — up to 100% of their investment — for tuition paid to private schools. Our representatives are arguing that this legislation will allow parents to choose the schools their children will attend.
While many citizens might favor this opportunity for school choice, consider that private schools can be selective in who they choose for admission. For instance, HB 305 currently reads that a private school will “not be required to alter its creed, practices, admissions policy, or curriculum in order to accept payments from an EOA.” Do you have an autistic child? They probably wouldn’t be admitted. A mentally challenged child? Ditto. A Black child? They can choose to keep their campus all-White. How about a gay child? Or a child who is learning English? The school can legally deny admission.
Further, these bills could take away up to $100 million of our tax dollars from public schools. The bills would allow those who can afford private schooling to use this voucher system to get lucrative tax breaks for sending their children to private schools, while taking badly needed funds away from public schools. (In fact, research shows that it’s the families that could afford private education that tend to benefit the most from these voucher systems.) And, this legislation would hurt rural counties more than urban ones, as this legislation would provide less state funding to smaller counties and school choice would remain limited in those counties.
If you are concerned about this legislation, please write or call your elected representatives and ask them to oppose Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 305 (502-564-8100).
Rebecca Powell
Georgetown
