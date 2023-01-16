You likely don’t need me to tell you that children all over the country are suffering the academic consequences of the pandemic, and Kentucky is not an exception. A 2022 survey revealed that 52 percent of American families were looking for a new school. To put it in personal terms, in a classroom of 25 students, 13 families are not satisfied with the education their children are receiving. 

A great K-12 education for every child is no small undertaking, and we know there are many learning environments that help different students achieve their potential. Every child is different, with different abilities, talents, personalities, and needs. In a place like Kentucky, families need the flexibility to choose the school that will set their child up for success, whether it’s their zoned traditional public school, or a public charter school, public magnet school, private school, online learning option, or homeschooling.

