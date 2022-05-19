I’m Courtney Casebolt, president of the Scott County Education Association (SCEA), here to speak on behalf of the members of our association.
SCEA represents over 300 Scott County Schools employees. SCEA held a meeting May 9, and what follows is a summation of member input from that meeting. SCEA welcomes the proposals outlined by Superintendent Parker regarding employee raises, COVID relief days, and pay for covering classes during a teacher’s plan. We would like to see these efforts continue to ensure that Scott County Schools remain competitive in the labor market.
This year the State Legislature provided an 8 raise for all state employees, but not teachers and school staff. This investment largely matches the current inflation rate which is eating away at employee paychecks. Our representatives in the legislature, despite having a budget surplus and the majority in both chambers, failed to provide such a raise for teachers and school staff. They also failed to ensure that Scott County Schools received commensurate SEEK funding per pupil with other counties. They did, however, make other investments in school funding- namely transportation and kindergarten funding. They say this will free up money from the general fund to make a significant pay raise at the local level. So here we are.
SCEA has proposed a 5% increase in staff salaries which is more modest than the 8% afforded to state employees by the legislature and still 3% below inflation on the year. The board proposed increase of 2% is a step in the right direction, but ultimately does not remedy the situation. It still leaves the average Scott County educator compensation below the average for the state. We need to stay competitive in the labor market. While facilities are important, ultimately it is the quality of the teacher in the classroom which determines the educational outcome for the community.
To that end, SCEA would like to see Scott County Schools create a multi-year comprehensive plan to address educator salaries and working conditions. The same planning and foresight that goes into building a new high school, we would like to see that level of attention and detail given to how we are going to attract and retain highly trained, dedicated professional educators to serve our community. We would be remiss if market forces, comparables, and inflation weren’t part of that planning. SCEA leadership would like to collaborate with the superintendent and board members in monthly scheduled meetings in order to develop and implement this plan.
Our community, our children, deserve the best we can give them. Let’s plan together to make that a reality.
Courtney Casebolt is president of the Scott County Education Association.
