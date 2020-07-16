To the Editor,
I continue to monitor the plans for Scott County Schools to reopen this fall and find myself astonished that we haven’t received any clear communications or simple statements of “we will follow all CDC recommendations.” As a parent of two young children, I have an abundance of concern for what will happen to them as they return.
If the general community is any indicator, we’ll be faced with a potential majority of parents who don’t believe in masks or social distancing. My hope, but sadly without much confidence, is that our school system’s leaders will take a strong stand in the name of science and safety. Keep children six feet from each other. Make them wear masks (and for those who say we can’t, I would direct you to the seemingly arbitrary and ridiculous dress codes). Those who argue against masks, or distancing, are willfully ignorant. Their voices should be ignored, or the voices of reason should be louder.
There are countless options to improve the safety of our schools during a global pandemic. Offer a hybrid of in-person and offsite learning. Rotate weeks on and off if that works better for parents. Many of our school buildings are already over capacity. It is unconscionable to think we can fill a classroom 100% now, and absurd to think that we could yet return to anything resembling the crowding we vacated in the spring. It was dangerous then—it’s only more dangerous now.
At this point, written seven weeks before what we think will be our start date (I say “think” because we haven’t been told exactly), one would assume that a school system would be discussing specifics with the public. Many are, in counties both smaller and larger than ours. The leaders of this school system have shown repeatedly how poor they are at communicating, relying instead on the local newspaper to cover their sports and their PTA to send out fundraising notices. Students, parents, and the community need information, input, and sound reasoning.
Every parent, and every citizen of Scott County, should demand that our students return safely according to science and not politics. We should demand safe schools, and if we can’t have them, we should demand new leadership—elected or otherwise. Our kids, and those who teach and care for them, deserve nothing short of the best we can provide.
Donny Johnston
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.