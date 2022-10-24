Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 8:43 am
To the Editor,
I would like to thank all of you Republicans who voted to remove our Scott County Clerk in the primary race this past spring.
We can still achieve this effort by voting over party lines just like the governor’s race a few years ago.
When elected officials don’t stand up to our standards, then they should be removed from office.
Please help our tax payers by electing a new Scott County Clerk on Nov. 8, 2022, and get rid of this Republican black eye.
J.R. Williamson
Scott County
