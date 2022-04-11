In every organization, there are individuals who are invaluable but they work behind the scenes.
Michael Wright was such a person for Scott County. Mike passed away this weekend after a brief illness.
For some 20 years, Mike served as Scott County assistant judge-executive to Scott County Judge-Executive George Lusby. He was instrumental in every facet of county government, working to secure agreements, resolve conflicts and make plans for the future.
Mike was a friendly, almost jolly fellow, but he did not suffer fools easily, and he always believed in honesty and integrity. He was a fierce defender of the public interest, and just as fierce a defender of the public’s right to know.
It isn’t that Mike was unknown, but he preferred to work behind the scenes and he always respected Lusby’s role and his own role as Lusby’s assistant. That’s why it probably does not surprise anyone that he asked for no funeral or memorial service. Mike’s humility was as much a strength as his love for his community and family.
Mike Wright loved Scott County dearly, and that was always obvious with any conversation one may have had with him.
Scott County lost a dear friend and a staunch defender this past weekend. The public may not have always known, but Mike Wright played an important role in so many of our community’s advancements over the years.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Joyce, and Mike’s family.
He was a dear friend to this newspaper and this community.
