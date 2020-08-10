D
uring the latest of his virtual town hall meetings on the changes for the start of school Scott County Schools, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub asked for “grace and understanding” from the parents.
If anyone ever deserved grace and understanding it would be Hub and his team of administrators, staff and teachers, given the challenges of opening a school system safely for some 10,000 students and another thousand or so teachers, staff, bus drivers, ancillary personnel, etc.
The task before them is huge, and there is no possibility everyone will be pleased much less understanding.
But what Hub and his team have done to this point, and what they are trying to do for the start of school in Scott County, is truly nothing short of extraordinary. And no matter if school opens in-person or virtually, Scott County parents and residents should tip their hats to the gargantuan efforts they are putting in to make this happen.
The COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Scott County, and that is making a lot of people nervous and rightfully so. It is spiking elsewhere too, and many of those school systems have already decided to start school virtually.
But Hub has not blinked. He continues to push the in-person start of school with virtual or pencil and packet options for the students who would prefer to stay home.
What the school system has done is really pretty impressive. By planning for in-person as well as virtually or pencil and packet, our schools have prepared for any situation on opening day or even weeks into the school year. The burden for much of this will eventually fall on the school administrators and teachers, but Hub clearly has faith in his troops.
Although it is critical, the cleaning of the schools now and once school starts is enhanced but fairly routine. It will be up to administrators to ensure the cleaning is done on a regular basis, but the school system is pretty experienced at this part of the job.
The real task falls to the teachers who will have to juggle the in-person instruction along with virtual and pencil and packet. But it has been our experience with teachers that once they develop a system, they’ll be fine.
And you have to give Hub props for these virtual town hall meetings. He has patiently answered question after question — many variations of each other — for hours on end. Between the News-Graphic and these virtual town hall meetings, there has been no lack of information. The challenge, however, is things are constantly changing and by the time Aug. 26 rolls around, things will have changed multiple times.
Everyone understands the importance of in-person classroom instruction for a variety of reasons, and the pressure to make that happen under the circumstances of a pandemic are pretty intense.
No one is certain if Scott County Schools will hold in-person classes on Aug. 26 or not. One thing seems certain, the Scott County Schools staff will be ready for any eventuality.
Hub has asked for “grace and understanding,” and frankly his team deserves that and more. They deserve our appreciation.
