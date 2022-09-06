A Franklin Circuit Court’s ruling in Glenn Cohen v Kentucky Public Pension Authority is the critical first step on what will likely be a long path to shining the light of public scrutiny on the darkly secretive Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA).

In Cohen, Judge Phillip Shepherd pierces the bureaucratic veil,  rejecting KPPA’s invocation of the attorney-client privilege and work product doctrine to avoid disclosure of an investigative report prepared by New York law firm Calcaterra Pollack, LLP, — under a contract with KPPA — conducted at taxpayers’ considerable expense.

