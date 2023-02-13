To the Editor,
Mayor Jenkins, in the interest of making sure all options are placed on the table for consideration, would you mind requesting a formal running of the numbers for the following items:
—Could the amount of money, in present value terms, that GMWSS is short due to errors, miscalculations, and other variables, and that’s therefore causing rate increases to be called for, please be clearly stated?
—Could a good faith estimate be generated for the sale of WasteWater Treatment Plant Two (WWTP2), that services Toyota and the Business park, and that sits across from Toyota outside the GMWSS water supply service area be presented?
—Could it be determined if the state could be willing to go along with redirecting their portion of planned financing of a $12 million water tower to the current cost overruns of WWTP1? (It would then be assumed the proposed water tower would be funded later once a plan for impact fees is set up)
—Could the people of Georgetown be presented with the question of whether or not they’d rather have the town hall renovated at this time, or have the $9 plus million available redirected to solving the water issue?
—Could Damon Thayer, Phillip Pratt, and Andy Beshear be publicly engaged and presented with an entreaty to help the vulnerable citizens of Georgetown with the water issue? Out of the Kentucky rainy day fund that currently has about a 2.5 billion dollar surplus, what’s a ballpark of how much they’d be willing to advocate for contributing?
—How much, in present value terms, would a one-time water rate increase of 5 percent, followed by 5 years of 2.5 percent per year generate?
Dan Holman
Georgetown
