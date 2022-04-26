To the Editor,
The route taken by Freedom Seekers in the most documented flight from slavery in Kentucky involved travel on US27 and US62 from Nicholas County northeast to Bracken County.
E. Patrick Doyle, an alleged student in 1848 at Center College, coerced money from enslaved craftsmen and skilled household servants to be used for safe travels to Ohio.
Doyle attempted to lead 50 to 70 men on an unsuccessful flight through the Licking River tributaries until they faced a force of men, led by Col. Lucius Desha, at Claysville before trudging to Drift Run near Milford, where a larger battle ensued.
One leader of the escapees was a powerful but peaceful man from Lexington named Harry Slaughter. He had worked in the finest homes in Lexington, protecting his landowners’ properties but always desiring his freedom.
It would be such an honor to welcome his descendants to meet an author drafting a book that would relate the stories of their great-great-grandfather.
Please, if you are familiar with Harry Slaughter or his family, e-mail cmiller2222@hotmail.com or leave a message at 606-756-2151. Let’s honor this great man in Kentucky’s history.
Caroline R. Miller
Kentucky
