Sen. Julie Raque Adams and Rep. Jennifer Henson Decker, both Republicans, have sponsored an election bill with Secretary of State Michael Adams’ support that may be the most significant election reform bill in recent Kentucky history.
Senate Bill 259 and House Bill 574 make elections more accessible and more secure by taking the best features of last year’s elections which resulted in one of the state’s largest turnouts.
The bills:
—Create four days of earl voting, including a Saturday.
—Enhances the ability of state election officials to remove non-resident voters from voter rolls.
—Transitions towards universal use of paper ballots
—Permits counties to establish voting center where any voter may vote regardless of precinct.
—Keeps the online voter portal, so absentee balloting is transparent.
—Prohibits ballot harvesting.
—Retains the signature cure process, so absentee voters whose signatures have changed over time have a chance to prove identity and have their ballots counted.
—Allows voters who are not registered as Democrats or Republicans to serve as poll workers.
This legislation is the bipartisan result of work among the secretary of state, the state Board of Elections and county clerks and is far superior to other bills that suppress voter participation.
We urge our legislators — Sen. Damon Thayer and Rep. Phillip Pratt, Savannah Maddox and Mark Hart — to study this bill closely and give it the support it requires for passage.
