Rand Paul’s re-election ads are full of disinformation, self-promotion and belligerence. Paul is a coward refusing to answer voter guide questions or debate Charles Booker on KET. Rand Paul has nine million dollars of corporate re-election money telling Paul how to vote.
Senator Paul and Republicans won’t talk about American oil and gas record profits or deregulations. No mention of Saudis/Putin’s foreign interference helping them. No mention of food industries games: shrinking products and raising prices.
President Biden’s federal stimulus checks saved the working class, raised wages, gave childcare and reduced drug and health costs. Biden trashed Republicans Biggest Dream: killing Social Security instead giving an 8% increase.
Republicans tell voters to blame Biden and Democrats for inflation. Democrats need to tell voters the U.S. dollar is now the strongest currency in EU market. Britain is imploding with debt/inflation, food prices and political upheaval. In France it’s inflation and bread prices not gas. World markets have record inflations with looming debt crisis while U.S. banks are making profits, consumers are spending and unemployment is at record lows.
Taking a look around the rest of the world, Biden and the Democrats have done a good job of keeping us safe in this global derailment. Charles Booker, not Rand Paul, will help us stay that way. We need a senator for Kentuckians not corporations.
