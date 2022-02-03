To the Editor,
In response to a letter to the editor, ‘No’ is not the correct answer for our Senators, a letter based on emotion and not facts. The letter writer has the right to write the letter, however where are the facts in their letter? Why are the Senators saying ‘No’ to voting rights, what voting rights are they talking about?
The United States Constitution, 15th Amendment clearly states “The rights of Citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, previous conditions of servitude.”
What portion of the 15th Amendment does the letter writer have a conflict with? The ability to vote by any U.S. citizen of any race or color? Or just the part about being an U.S. citizen? Do we want to allow anyone in the U.S. at the time of a primary or general election to ability to vote? I know there are many people in the U.S. that are not citizens who would love to vote and would respect the opportunity to vote. We must acknowledge those who would destroy us the opportunity, to destroy our rights given to the citizens of the United States.
Is the letter writer concerned about people not being able to get to the voting locations on the appropriate date? Do they not know the changes made due to COVID that has made voting more accessible to those in the past who did not vote because of access issues?
At the last General Election, as the closing time approached, a woman came running from her parked car yelling “do I still have time?” I told her yes. After voting in the parking lot she stated “Years ago, I did wrong things, and I could no longer vote. I have worked hard to get on the correct path and regain what I had lost. The last step was to be able to vote. I will never take the privilege to vote for granted for the rest of my life.”
May we all remember her words “I will never take the privilege to vote for granted.” We should always remember that our vote can make or break our country. That is why we must have laws and Constitutional Amendments to protect our ability to vote instead of unlimited access. The 50 Senators that the letter writer stated are betraying the United States are in fact, protecting the United States and their right to vote.
Patty Ann Harman
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.