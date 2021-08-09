To the Editor,
The American Legion Riders of Post 24 American Legion has not forgotten 9/11 and with this year being the 20th anniversary of one of the most horrific events on American soil, the Legion Riders will be remembering this day by holding a First Responder Benefit Ride.
The benefit ride is to remember our First Responders who put their lives on the line every day to protect us within our communities.
To show support of these great men and women, the proceeds for this benefit ride will go towards a scholarship that will support the First Responders and their children of Georgetown and Scott County. Registration for the ride will be from 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. on Saturday 9/11, with kickstands up at 11 a.m. All motorcycle riders are invited to attend with a $15 entry fee for the bike and an additional $5 for any riders. There will also be a moment of silence at 10:28 a.m. when the last tower fell, to remember all those that were affected by the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Flight 93. Upon completion of the ride, there will be a silent auction, along with the drawing for a couple of raffles that the American Legion Post 24 has going on.
The Legion Riders are looking for businesses and individuals to sponsor and donate for this scholarship that supports our First Responders.
If you would like to support this benefit ride, you can contact the event organizer, John Jors, at john.jors91@gmail.com or 502-482-3387.
John Jors
Georgetown
