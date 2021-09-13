A series of opinions from Attorney General Daniel Cameron threatens to keep a substantial amount of public records out of reach.
Cameron has issued several opinions that records are not subject to the state’s Open Records Act when those communications are sent or received on a public employee’s personal devices(s), even if they concern public business. Cameron stated such records are not subject to the Open Records Act because public agencies do not “possess” records stored on private devices.
Cameron apparently based his opinions on a single decision from former Attorney General Jack Conway, issued on his final day in office in 2015. However, Cameron ignores that his predecessor, now-Governor Andy Beshear, repeatedly repudiated the reasoning of the 2015 decision as inconsistent with the plain text of the Open Records Act, which defines the term public record to include anything “prepared” or “used” by the public agency, regardless of who possesses it.
Moreover, Cameron states the General Assembly acquiesced to the 2015 Conway opinion when, in fact, the legislature backed off a proposal to enact that interpretation into law in 2018 when the Kentucky Press Association sounded the alarm about the devastating effects that would have on transparency across the state.
There are three court cases in different courts challenging these opinions and highlight the important and wide-ranging consequences of the Attorney General’s new interpretation.
— The first of the three new cases, Kentucky Open Government Coalition v. Fish and Wildlife Commission, was filed in Franklin Circuit Court. It concerns the denial of a request for communications sent to or from Commissioners on their personal accounts and devices—the only ones they use for public business. If their denial is upheld it will pave the way for elected and appointed officials to avoid the Open Records Act, and the Open Meetings Act, by communicating freely out of the public view.
— The second case, Courier Journal v. Louisville Metro Police Department, was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court. It concerns a request for records sent and received on the personal devices of police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Louisville restaurant owner David McAtee. Public reporting suggests that some of the officers involved called back to headquarters before the fatal shooting to encourage colleagues to watch what they were about to do on the city’s surveillance cameras, but LMPD denied the request for any such records on the ground that LMPD did not “possess” them.
— The third case, WEKU v. City of Richmond and Krystin Arnold, was filed in Madison Circuit Court. It concerns a request for records sent between Arnold, a city commissioner, and the city manager and attorney concerning her presence in Washington, D.C. during the January 6 insurrection. The City of Richmond admitted that hundreds of texts were deleted from city-owned devices and refused to produce records from the Commissioner’s personal device(s). And the commissioner failed to respond to a request directed to her, as a public agency under the definition of the Open Records Act, for responsive records.
If allowed to stand, it is not difficult to see how disingenuous public officials can manipulate these opinions to keep substantial amounts of public information hidden from public view and undermines the intent of our state Open Records Law.
