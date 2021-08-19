We know we have beat the drum for vaccines on multiple occasions.
So, here are the thoughts of a couple of others:
“Let’s get out of the opinion business. Let’s put the opinion business aside,” said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. “97 percent of the people in the hospital now — in Kentucky and around the country — are unvaccinated. That’s not opinion. That’s a fact.”
“We need to band together to protect our friends, families and neighbors,” said William Haugh, CEO for Georgetown Community Hospital. “One of the best things you can do to combat COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. We know these vaccines work. We know they are safe and we know the majority of people coming through our doors with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.”
It is time politics stepped aside and we allow our doctors and health officials to do what is necessary to combat and control this deadly virus. It is time our politicians step aside and allow our educational leaders to make the decisions they believe are in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff regarding the use of masks.
The greatest difference between this COVID-19 surge and previous infection increases is that we have vaccines available. If we work together this virus can be controlled and we can all return to a life without masks and restrictions.
It bears repeating “let’s band together to protect our friends, families and neighbors,” William Haugh.
Amen.
And Amen.
