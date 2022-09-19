To the Editor,

Neither I nor my campaign are associated with the lawsuit attempting to remove my opponent from the ballot. Before the lawsuit was filed, I had never met or spoken with Ms. Fightmaster and had only met Ms. Vinegar at official functions. I never spoke with the parties or their attorney concerning their intention to file a lawsuit and was only informed of its filing by the news media. I chose to file as a candidate to allow the voters to decide this issue. 

