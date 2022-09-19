Neither I nor my campaign are associated with the lawsuit attempting to remove my opponent from the ballot. Before the lawsuit was filed, I had never met or spoken with Ms. Fightmaster and had only met Ms. Vinegar at official functions. I never spoke with the parties or their attorney concerning their intention to file a lawsuit and was only informed of its filing by the news media. I chose to file as a candidate to allow the voters to decide this issue.
To give them a better choice and a candidate for Circuit Judge who can do the whole job. As for my opponent’s and his wife’s inaccurate statements about my experience, I have 23 years of legal practice. I worked over a decade fighting public corruption for the Executive Branch Ethics Commission conducting over 500 investigations and over 200 administrative hearings. I worked as a trial attorney for two years for the law firm Golden and Walters and served as trial counsel along with Dale Golden on several matters. I have experience with selecting a jury and taking matters to jury verdict. Over the last twenty years, I served multiple state agencies in litigation before the circuit courts. My opponent’s false statements about my experience are reckless and disingenuous. He and his wife are motivated by their desire to switch the narrative from his extreme conflicts of interest that would prohibit him from presiding over the criminal matters before the Circuit Court and create chaos for the 14th Circuit to a question of experience.
My opponent claims his “experience works for everyone.” Because of his conflict of interest in being married to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, if he were elected judge, he could only preside over civil matters and a few appeals. He would not be able to issue warrants, receive indictments, or preside over any criminal trials. His experience won’t work for the defendants deserving due process, it won’t work for the victims of those crimes deserving justice, it won’t work for the community who decides to elect him, and it won’t work for the taxpayers who have to foot the bill to pay $400 a day for a special judge to handle the matters he cannot handle because of his conflict.
The citizens of the 14th Circuit must be informed about this issue and decide for themselves who they wish to have serve as Circuit Judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.