Let me set the record straight. The letter to the editor published in the Sept. 27 edition titled ‘Know your facts, know your candidates’ was not written by me or anyone I know.
After reading the letter, I did three things:
1.) Talked with my wife.
2.) Called the sitting council person the letter referenced and clarified that I had not written the letter. I expressed empathy during our conversation.
3.) Met with the Publisher/Editor of the News-Graphic for clarification and correction to the letter in question.
The Publisher/Editor investigated and published the following correction in the News-Graphic Sept. 30 edition. For those who missed it the correction is as follows. “Alonzo Allen, a candidate for Georgetown City Council, was not the author of the Letter to the Editor submitted by A. Allen and published in the Sept. 27 edition. In an unrelated event, the News-Graphic has received multiple letters of which the authors cannot be verified and these letters will not be published until fully verified. The News-Graphic always works to verify the authors of letters to the editor. The News-Graphic is happy to set the record straight.”
I do not pretend to be the only A. Allen in Georgetown with an opinion, but this A. Allen finds no satisfaction in negative actions like slander, character assassination, and personal degradation. I am focused on teamwork, collaboration, and becoming a city council member who can lead Georgetown through the growing pains we are experiencing.
I want to thank the New-Graphic for their investigation and correction. I personally want to thank everyone who has reached out to me with words of encouragement and support.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.