To the Editor,
As we get closer to November 8, voters will be barraged with widely varying points of view. I believe our community is capable of deciding what is most important when making their selection of a public servant. For a Circuit Judge, that is experience. A proven track record. Integrity.
My track record speaks for itself. I have been an active member of this community for over 30 years—raising five children, coaching youth soccer, an active church member, counseling Boy Scouts, and volunteering for Ed Davis Park and numerous nonprofit organizations—all because I love this community.
I was a kid from Oldham County who graduated from Georgetown College and became active in the community I loved. I grew up in a family of schoolteachers and small-scale farmers and was the first in my family to graduate from law school. I served on the City Council for two terms because I wanted to make a difference.
My 12 years as Circuit Judge and 2 as Court of Appeals Judge were marked with ethical, knowledgeable and diligent service. I served for more than a decade as a Circuit Judge without a hint of criticism in over 100 trials.
My opponent sent a letter to the editor discussing her experience. In doing so she actually confirmed the truth of my statements about her lack of trial experience. As an example, both a family doctor and a dentist are doctors, but their “experience” is not the same. Likewise, “legal practice” is not the same as actual courtroom trial experience. My opponent’s “experience,” which consists of assisting another attorney more than 20 years ago in some cases and working for the state primarily outside the Circuit Court courtroom and in administrative hearings, cannot be compared to my actual trial experience and 25 years working in a courtroom including 14 years as a Judge. Given my record of long service as a Circuit Judge and my experience as an attorney trying cases in Circuit Court, this community can be confident I know how to try a case as a lawyer, preside over a case as a Judge, and review cases efficiently as an appeals Judge. This Circuit would have to wait 25 years for my opponent to be able to bring the courtroom experience I offer the community today.
In my opponent’s letter she sought to “set the record straight,” and she mentioned a lawsuit brought to remove me from the ballot, which was unsuccessful. She stated “Neither I nor my campaign are associated with the lawsuit attempting to remove my opponent from the ballot.” What she did not disclose is that the attorney who brought the lawsuit donated money to her campaign and visibly supports her on social media.
Her claims about my judicial service costing the taxpayers is not found in fact. Between 2008 and 2017, I was the Chief Regional Circuit Judge who oversaw appointing judges in conflict cases. Most conflict cases are handled by current judges and cost no extra money. This misinterpretation, along with what my opponent alleges as “chaos” in her letter, is her personal opinion. This paper reported that retired Supreme Court Justice Venters stated, “These situations exist and reasonable judges chosen by the people can find a way to manage the docket fairly and efficiently.” The Judicial Ethics Committee has stated, “situations such as this have occurred before and may in the future continue to occur and when they do, the Court of Justice has administrative procedures in place to handle them.”
Knowing who I am, my commitment to this community and having experience with the level of service you will receive from me is why I ask you to Bring Rob Johnson #Backonthebench.
Rob Johnson
Scott County
