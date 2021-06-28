As June winds down, so does the massive concert series held at historic Cardome and organized by folksinger Michael Johnathon.
At its conclusion on Wednesday the concert series will have featured 15 events and will have included such national and international stars as the supergroup Exile, Suzy Bogguss, Sam Bush, the Travelin’ McCourys, Nappy Roots, George Winston as well as Kentucky authors Bobbie Ann Mason and Silas House, who will be speaking Wednesday evening in the chapel at Cardome.
For those who aren’t familiar, Johnathon founded the WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour and the Troubadour Concert Series, which is typically held at the Lexington Opera House or at The Castle in Versailles. The Troubadour Concert series is manned almost entirely by volunteers.
The WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour is broadcast on 537 radio stations, webcasts, public radio and TV stations, with an audience of 96 million, according to Wikipedia. His latest project is “Caney Creek: The Legend of Alice Lloyd,” a film that has been optioned for production.
Johnathon organized the concert series to encourage people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines were provided onsite before the events, and anyone who had received a vaccine was admitted free. He also wanted to help musicians who had been sidelined by the pandemic to get jumpstarted to performing before live audiences again.
Johnathon currently lives in Paris.
Thousands of people attended the events, which were held under a huge white tent, and many events were sold out.
This concert series was a massive success, and we wish to join with the community in thanking Johnathon, the performers and all the volunteers for holding such a great event here in Georgetown. We can only hope this is not a one-time event and that Johnathon considers Georgetown for possible future events.
Everything about this concert series was well organized, and its intents were noble and deeply appreciated.
Thanks again, to all who played a part in holding this wonderful series on events in Georgetown. It will be fondly remembered.
