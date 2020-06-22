To the Editor,
I don’t know if it’s a reflection of the educational system in Scott County but I’ve never seen so many people who couldn’t read. I live in Derby Estates off of Long Lick Pike. Early last week the state closed Long Lick for construction on the intersection between it and the Delaplain bypass.
Several signs have been placed between Cincinnati Pike and the work site to let people know that you can’t get through. Despite this, there seems to be an endless line of lost souls making their way to the edge of the abyss, then having to turn around and come back out.
In the spirit of Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation I would like offer a couple of definitions:
Road: a noun, meaning a paved lane connecting two or more points usually for vehicular traffic.
Closed: an adjective, meaning having or forming a barrier.
Then for the sign immediately off of Cincinnati Pike stating “NO THRU TRAFFIC” I offer the body man’s definition of “You can’t get there from here.”
Some of these geniuses, in order to prove that they are not wrong, are out of their cars and moving barriers trying to get through. Hope they have good insurance.
This may be making a big to do about nothing but I find it increasingly irritating for myself, and I believe my fellow Derby residents, to have to wade through these illiterates to try to get home.
Thank you for your time.
Roy Tudor
Georgetown
