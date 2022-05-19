To the Editor,
I read the recent article the “deconstruction” of the Stone-Grant House and found some hope in your stated interest in community and history.
I appreciate those things, too. I also appreciate the beauty of the land that the house stood on for all those years. In the 29 years our family has lived in our house on Fountain Avenue we have watched the changes in Georgetown, and think that natural beauty has sometimes been lost unnecessarily. I would much rather, and think you would much rather, have the story of this property to be a blessing to Georgetown and an example for others to follow, rather than a cautionary tale.
Because of living nearby, I have had plenty of opportunities to appreciate your inheritance and think about it. I have some ideas, and wanted to share them with you before turning away from this to responsibilities that are clearly mine. I also plan to send copies of this letter to a few people who might be interested in helping or might know of people who are.
—Reconstruct the Stone-Grant House on the site it has graced for 235 or so years. The house moved to some distant site seems like a very pale and uninteresting possibility in comparison to that. Those workers who deconstructed it would likely be well-qualified to help in that process. Reconstruct it in a way that will retain its historicity but also be a livable home for someone interested in history and interested in sharing that history with others, whether they are a renter or an owner.
—Make plots for homes available for purchase, with restrictions that reflect the character of the Stone-Grant House, with its clean sparse lines and modest size. Make the plots generous enough that the owners could farm or at least garden on their land, just as Barton Stone and the Grants before them — and others after them — valued and tended the land. Those expectations could be a good beginning point for community for those who live there.
—Arrange the plots and limit their number so that the pastoral beauty of the land is preserved. Plant trees so that the land is adequately sheltered form the noise of the bypass.
—Arrange for the bottom land to be farmed either by a resident or residents of the Stone-Grant community or by some other interested persons.
—Create a simple park for public use that fits into the whole and gives others in Georgetown and Scott County the opportunity to partake of these gifts of history, community and beauty.
Thank you for any consideration you give to this.
Martha Wilson
Georgetown
