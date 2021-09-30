Sewer lines are hardly glamorous, and almost certainly not a topic most of us want to think about.
But the significance of today’s groundbreaking for the South Sewer Project up U.S. 25 to the Scott-Fayette county line is noteworthy. The project will cost as much as $26.4 million, according to most recent costs analysis provided by Georgetown officials. It will expand the sanitary sewer collection area to parts of the city that currently do not have sewer service. It will no doubt spark development along U.S. 25 — an area we have long supported protecting as green space and a buffer between Georgetown and Lexington.
But the real significance is that once the project is completed appropriate sewer service will be available to Georgetown Mobile Estates, a 500-lot mobile home park that has been an environmental hazard for decades. Failing sewage package plants serving the mobile home park has been spilling raw sewage into Cane Run Creek, which empties into Elkhorn Creek. A 2017 study of Cane Run Creek revealed high levels of fecal pollution consistent with untreated human waste in its water.
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather made it a priority to find a solution to the pollution problem early in his administration, even though the mobile home park is far outside city limits. It has not been easy and it has taken the assistance of city, county, state and even federal agencies to make it happen, but today the final steps towards a resolution will take place.
We congratulate each and every individual and organization that played a role in today’s development. Prather has called today’s groundbreaking a “celebration,” and we agree.
Sewer lines are not a glamorous topic. But thanks to these efforts, one day soon we may no longer have to be concerned about what is spilling into Cane Run Creek and some 500 homes will have adequate sewer service.
