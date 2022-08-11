To the Editor,
I read Angie Tedder’s letter to the editor regarding a recent court case and her endorsement of Rob Johnson for a circuit judge position. Frankly, it brought a tear to my eye. And while this is a subject I don’t like to talk about, I feel like I need to.
I don’t know Rob Johnson. I don’t know his wife, Sharon Muse-Johnson, the Commonwealth’s Attorney. I don’t know Gary Sexton or any of his victims. But what I do know is what it’s like to be the victim of a family member’s sexual depravity.
I read the story about how Sexton abused and raped boys, some as young as 9, at least 13 times. My heart broke for these boys, men now, as I am the still-recovering victim of a family member at age 12. I know the struggles they have gone through. I know the torment it causes a person mentally, emotionally, spiritually. For years I shunned the Lord because I could not fathom what kind of God could allow such things to happen to His children. Eventually, I realized it was not God who had failed me, but a person whom I should have been able to trust. And, equally, a judicial system that should have been there to protect me, just as it should have these boys.
I read the article with disgust, seeing that the Johnsons asked only for a five year sentence for this monster who admitted the victims were telling the truth. Even worse, they are only making him serve 12 months in jail. Twelve months, compared to the decades of mental torment he has put at least three boys, and who knows how many more, through! In 12 months this wicked, depraved man will be back on our streets looking at our kids. Sexual predators never reform, they are just more cautious when grooming their victims.
Shame on you Rob Johnson! Shame on you Sharon Muse-Johnson! I do not know you but you have proven to me that you are just more prosecutors who are more worried about your conviction rate than you are justice.
Lisa Dresden
Georgetown
Clarification:
Gary N. Sexton’s sentencing, as published in the News-Graphic on Aug. 5, was a matter handled by the Scott County Circuit Court on July 1. Sexton was indicted on sodomy charges in 2014, but the case apparently stalled until it was discovered in a file by the Scott County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. The charges were amended to five counts of sexual misconduct and two counts first-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was sentenced to five years in prison, agreeing to serve at least one year. He was also placed on the sex offender registry for life and instructed to undergo a sex offender treatment program. This sentencing was negotiated with the victim present.
Steven Rader, the victim, told the News-Graphic although the sentence could have been longer for the trauma he and his family went through, he was satisfied with the outcome because Sexton admitted on record to the allegations against him and holding the hearing in court allowed him to be heard. Rader said he did not want to pursue a harsher punishment because it would put the health of other victims at risk by forcing them to go to trial as witnesses in the case. Rader said he is pleased with the effort put forward by staff of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in Scott County, who enabled his story be heard.
This clarification is being published by the News-Graphic to help set the record straight.
