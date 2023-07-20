Fava’s has a rich history, dating back to 1910, and this textured story exemplifies the American dream with its founders coming from Tuscan villages in central Italy to the United States through Ellis Island. 

Luis “Luie” Fava and Assunta “Susie” Bertolini came with an entrepreneurial spirit to make a new life in America. They opened the doors of the Fava’s confectionery in 1910, and from the beginning, it was more than a candy store. Luie and Susie offered homemade ice cream, made in the basement of the building, and there also was a variety of fresh fruits, cheeses, and the finest tobacco products. Through the years the store evolved into a full-service restaurant.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.