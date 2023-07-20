Fava’s has a rich history, dating back to 1910, and this textured story exemplifies the American dream with its founders coming from Tuscan villages in central Italy to the United States through Ellis Island.
Luis “Luie” Fava and Assunta “Susie” Bertolini came with an entrepreneurial spirit to make a new life in America. They opened the doors of the Fava’s confectionery in 1910, and from the beginning, it was more than a candy store. Luie and Susie offered homemade ice cream, made in the basement of the building, and there also was a variety of fresh fruits, cheeses, and the finest tobacco products. Through the years the store evolved into a full-service restaurant.
As the business grew, so did their family. Natalina Fava was born in 1916, and during the 1918 flu epidemic, Luie, not completely recovered from the flu, returned to the basement to make his ice cream, had a relapse, and tragically died before the birth of his second daughter, Louise Fava, in May 1919.
Susie continued to run the confectionery until her brother, Pietro Bertolini, came to work at Fava’s. Uncle Pete, as affectionately called by many, and Susie took the confectionery to another level. They started selling snappy cheese, pimento cheese, chicken and ham salad sandwiches, chili, and soups. The two made Fava’s Restaurant a gathering place to eat, meet friends, and hear what was happening in Georgetown.
After Susie’s death in 1938, Natalina left the University of Kentucky in her junior year to join her Uncle Pete in running the restaurant. Loyal customers continued to come, and the business continued to grow. Uncle Pete died in 1946, and Nat ran the restaurant until 1952, when her younger sister Louise left her career in nursing and moved back home with her three young children to run the restaurant. Louise kept Fava’s tradition of top-quality food with welcoming, friendly service.
Fava’s featured the talents of some of Georgetown’s finest cooks, including Daisy Jackson and Mattie Hale. Their turkey, duck, baked ham, guinea hens, roast beef, baked and fried chicken, amazing sides, and pies drew people throughout the week from Georgetown and surrounding communities—and made families send someone early from church to secure a table for the coveted Sunday feast.
After Nat’s death in 1968, Louise sold the business in 1969, later selling the building in 1985. The original black and white marble tile floors and tin ceiling can still be seen today. The counter that so many know today was installed in the ‘50s, and it replaced the expansive, original mahogany bar from Fava’s days as a confectionery.
Through the years Fava’s has been in capable hands. The owners have honored the Fava legacy. Gone are the days of Luie’s homemade ice cream and Susie’s candies and fruits, yet Fava’s remains a popular and beloved favorite. Faye Fletcher, a previous owner from the ‘70s, said in an interview for The Georgetown Graphic: “It’s Fava’s, and it’s always been Fava’s. I wouldn’t change a thing, and I don’t see any reason why it won’t be around forever.”
Katy Prather is real estate agent and longtime resident of Scott County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.