“Why did you start writing your articles again about depression?” I was asked by a friend. There are two main reasons. It helps me understand the loss of my daughter and it lets me know I can help others. “Your article about your daughter helped me with one of my girls that has OCD.” Those words were in a long letter I received way back in 2003, from a person I didn’t even know. And then there were many times I would run into someone on the street who said how much it helped them. Maybe I can help someone struggling along this road. That is the reason.
“How do you know so much about depression?” you might ask. The answer is simple. I walked that walk for about two years over three decades ago. Those were some of the worst years of my life. I remember telling my daughter that maybe the reason I had struggled with depression was so I could help her. I don’t believe anyone can understand it unless they have traveled that road.
Let me share some stories from others who have fought this battle:
Ashley Judd said her worst day now is better than her best day in depression. Joey Votto said he thought he was going to die twice, and even went to the hospital. J.C. Penney said “I was broken nervously and physically, unable to see a ray of hope, nothing to live for. I felt I hadn’t a friend left in the world.” Winston Churchill called it the “Black Dog”.
The list is long and filled with famous people that fought this disease including Abraham Lincoln, Mike Wallace, Buzz Aldrin, and Terry Bradshaw, to name a few. They survived and made a great life after winning the battle. There were many others just as famous who didn’t, namely Robin Williams, Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade.
The people listed above seemed to all the world to have great lives. They were astronauts, superstar athletes, television personalities and heads of nations. Depression knows no boundaries. It may affect your neighbor, the person sitting next to you on the pew in church, or someday, maybe even you.
So why am I writing these articles? I want to let you know you can get through it. Others, including myself, have. And to those who are watching a loved one struggle, knowing others have walked this walk and understand the experience may help.
You are not alone in your suffering. In fact, you are in very good company.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
