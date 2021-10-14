October was first declared the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence, educate the community and urge people to become a voice for its victims.
Domestic violence is prevalent in every community and affects all people regardless of age, economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religions or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a large, systematic pattern of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime.
Although there has been substantial progress in reducing domestic violence, an average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute. This equates to more than 10 million abuse victims annually in the U.S. One in three women and one in four men have been physically abused by an intimate partner. Millions of Americans live in daily silent fear within their own homes. In addition, every year millions of children are exposed to domestic violence. Domestic violence incidents affect every person within a home and can have long lasting negative effects on children’s emotional well being and social and academic functioning.
In Georgetown, we have Elizabeth’s Village, an organization of caring individuals who provide support and transitional housing, especially for women and children who find themselves in such a situation.
Elizabeth’s Village held a series of events this week to bring awareness to domestic violence.
If you find yourself in need of help, or you know someone who needs help due to a domestic violence situation, contact Elizabeth’s Village at 502-863-0800. If you are in need of transitional housing call 502-642-0125. Elizabeth’s Village’s email is www.elizabethsvillage.org and they have a Facebook page.
