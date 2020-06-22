To the Editor,
When I read in the News-Graphic that a contract was signed with Shepherd’s House to deal with addictions, I was thrilled. My husband worked in the Shepherd’s House from 2001 - 2006.
Shepherd’s House in Lexington is an in-house program with several steps required before completion.
It is not a 30 day program.
Nothing works better for an addict than an excellent program and willingness to change. Needle exchange apparently hasn’t helped with over-doses. I would be more than happy to relay to any addict the effects this negative behavior has on others in society.
I wish Shepherd’s House well. If the program is anything like the one in Lexington, we’ll be blessed to have them; as will any addict who wants to change.
Angie Tedder
Georgetown
