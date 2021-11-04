To the Editor,
Crashes happen.
The impact from these crashes can be devasting. If the chances of a crash could be mitigated wouldn’t it make sense to pursue that option? Of course it would.
Hundreds of children, parents, teachers, and others from Lemon’s Mill Elementary School face a daunting task everyday, for most, twice a day, navigating the intersection at Pleasant View and the Bypass. Crossing that intersection is dangerous.
It’s not a question of if but of when will something go horribly wrong there. If ever a spot screamed for a signal light it is at that point.
Why hasn’t it been installed? There are lots of excuses why it hasn’t happened. Excuses don’t cut it in my book. No more excuses. That’s a dangerous intersection, period. Please fix it.
Jim Wagner
Georgetown
