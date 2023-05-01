The month of May opens National Small Business Month, a time to celebrate hardworking American entrepreneurs and to discuss what we can do to help them succeed. I love taking this opportunity to talk about my passion project, Primrose Boutique, which is a size inclusive shop in Morehead. Whether it’s a night on the town or a day at Keeneland, we are happy to help customers of all styles find their look and the perfect outfit for every occasion.
We love when shoppers come by the storefront on Main Street, but we are more than happy to serve shoppers through our online store or social media. Every day, more and more local small businesses are logging on to the digital marketplace to reach their consumers with high-quality items and expert service.
Since we started this journey, Primrose Boutique has joined many other small businesses in utilizing the services of the digital world. Over 90% of small businesses are active on tech platforms, so it is incredibly important for legislators to oppose any new anti-innovation laws and misguided tech regulations that would impact the way shop owners do business online.
Small businesses, like ours, greatly benefit from the digital marketplace and the opportunities provided to us. Unfortunately, some in Washington are proposing unnecessary burdens that would make it harder for us to serve our customers. They say they want to take on “Big Tech,” but their plan would have massive and far-reaching consequences that could ultimately devastate Kentuckians who benefit from the online economy.
We are happy to be a part of the small business network here in Kentucky and are proud of the courage, commitment and dedication of small business owners. This collaboration harnesses the drive and talent of businesses like ours who are dedicated to their communities, employees and customers. If federal policymakers abandon small business owners, then they abandon the roots of our great country.
I opened Primrose Boutique to build an inclusive community of women who want to stand out for their style. We’ve found new and exciting ways to stay engaged with our customers and to deliver for their needs. Entrepreneurs are what make this country great, and they should be encouraged, not stifled. Our businesses, our innovation and our future depends on it.
So, this Small Business Month, I hope you choose to support the local entrepreneurs in our community and encourage policymakers to support the work of local shops.
