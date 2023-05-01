To the Editor,

The month of May opens National Small Business Month, a time to celebrate hardworking American entrepreneurs and to discuss what we can do to help them succeed. I love taking this opportunity to talk about my passion project, Primrose Boutique, which is a size inclusive shop in Morehead. Whether it’s a night on the town or a day at Keeneland, we are happy to help customers of all styles find their look and the perfect outfit for every occasion.

