That’s right, Valentine’s Day is here and is an opportunity to celebrate a relationship with that special someone. Or, for those not in a relationship, it can be an opportunity to run for the hills.
Generally, it can be a challenging time for some people in recovery from addiction. This time of year often brings up negative emotions because of the pressure that society places on us to have a partner.
The day can serve as a trigger to drink alcohol, use drugs, beat up on ourselves, and place focus elsewhere that does not promote recovery.
Fortunately, there are practical ways to manage this day, stay sober, and treat it like any other day or celebrate.
Valentine’s Day is overly commercialized and marketed, especially on social media. However, your first step could be to counter the culture and make the day yours. For example, create your own traditions with your kids, parents, friends, or family members. Use the day as an opportunity to celebrate other forms of love and admiration.
Additionally, stay distracted and unplug from social media. Seeing endless photos of couples on your social media feed can cause emotions to stir and even tempt you to relapse. Avoid your social media on Valentine’s Day and focus more on productive tasks.
Staying distracted with productive tasks makes it easier to avoid sitting at home alone and thinking about things that are not productive.
“During the times of year that rehash old memories and feelings, it is critical to stay productive and focus on sobriety,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org. “It becomes too easy to bring ourselves down and become consumed by negative thoughts.”
Finally, have a support network or a person to lean on. Whether you place significance on the day or not, if you are struggling, reach out for support. Having a good support system is an integral part of recovery.
During Valentine’s Day, spend time with other sober and single friends, attend a recovery meeting, or take the day to be outdoors.
If you do end up being alone on Valentine’s Day, spend the day pampering yourself. Go out for dinner, see a movie, go to the spa, and do things that make you happy.
Overall, it is up to you to keep yourself safe and healthy. Enjoy the time with loved ones and friends if possible and surround yourself with those that matter to you.
MARIE GARCEAUhas been working in the field of substance use and addiction recovery for over a decade. Her primary focus is to reach out to the community and spread awareness. She does this to educate others about the dangers of drug use and to help prevent individuals from using drugs.
