Do you remember when? Do you remember when you could go in the Sweet Shoppe located in the middle of the Main Street block downtown and get a Cherry Coke? Man, they were good. There was a real soda fountain where the clerk would draw a nickel Coke from the tap and then add a squirt of cherry to give it that certain twang that made it a special treat. The Sweet Shoppe was the gathering place after school, and the boys and girls could spend an hour just sipping on their five-cent Cokes and discussing the romances of the day. I can only wonder how much profit Mr. Cook made from this free-spending group.
Do you remember those great chocolate milkshakes that Hamilton’s Drug Store had? Let me tell you about them. They started with two large scoops of vanilla ice cream, then a little milk was added plus a large squirt of chocolate syrup. All of this was mixed in a large metal cannister and placed under a special machine designed just for mixing milkshakes.
I remember my favorite day of the week was Sunday because Hamilton’s Drug Store was the place Daddy would stop as we walked home from the baseball game at Moss Park. It was a long walk from the park to Second Street, but the break for this treat made it all worthwhile. “Two chocolate milkshakes please; one plain and one malted.” Daddy preferred a hint of malt in his shake, but I took mine straight. The cannister of this frozen delight was brought to your booth with a large glass to pour this delicacy in. There was also a straw to drink it with, but usually the shake was too thick, so you just drank it straight from the glass. Then the best part was the little bit left in the ice cold cannister. That was like the icing on the cake.
I was at my grandson’s baseball game a few years back, when a young man offered to buy me a Coke. “No thanks,” I said. “I just finished a brown cow before I got here.” “A brown cow? What in the world is that?” he asked. “You don’t know what a brown cow is?” I answered. “Ask that old guy sitting there. He’s a little older than me. I bet he knows.” And he did. “It’s a couple of scoops of vanilla ice cream with Coke poured on it,” he quickly answered. “Why in the world do you call it a brown cow?” the young man inquired again. “Because ice cream comes from cow’s milk and a Coke is brown. You mix the two together and you have a brown cow,” was his simple reply.
Do you remember when we would buy a Pepsi Cola, then empty a nickel bag of peanuts in the bottle and watch the salt cause it to foam over? That foam was really good, but you had to be quick to keep it from spewing up your nose. I know that doesn’t sound very nice, but that is exactly what would happen if you weren’t careful.
Do you remember when a treat was something special like these I have mentioned? If you do, then maybe you’re an old timer like me. You might even remember how we would punch a small hole in the cap on a Pepsi bottle. We would then sip on the drink for the next hour or two, just getting a few drops at a time. That was how we made a little pleasure last a long time.
If you don’t remember, it isn’t too late to learn. Start with a brown cow and let me know what you think. I’ll bet you will wish you could turn back the pages of time to the “good old days.” Go ahead now. It only takes a little ice cream and a Coke, and you will be back to a generation that knew when a treat was a real treat.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.