Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2001.
The older you get, the more important little things mean. There are lessons in life that only come with experience and ago. They are called philosophies of life, and I would like to share some of these with you.
They are certainly not original with me. Rather, they are thoughts that I knew but never put into words.
I have learned that having a child fall asleep in your arms in one of the most peaceful feelings in the world. And just as surely, I have learned that when your newborn grandchild holds your little finger in his little fist, you’re hooked for life.
I think as you get older and the time passes that marks the death of your parents, there are many memories that are precious. There are lessons to be learned for this. I’ve learned that those Sunday walks with my dad across town to see the Georgetown Athletics play baseball as a child did wonders for me as an adult.
I’ve learned that I wish I could have told my mother that I loved her one more time before she passed away. And as I have grown older, I have learned it was those small daily happenings that our family shared together that made me appreciate that joys of life as an adult.
As I have dealt with people throughout my career, I have learned many lessons. I have learned that under everyone’s hard shell is someone who wants to be loved, and that being kind is more important that being right.
I have learned that when you plan to get even with someone, you are only letting that person continue to hurt you, and that when you harbor bitterness, happiness will dock elsewhere.
I have learned that it is love, not time, that heals all wounds.
As I have gotten older, I have learned that prayer is an important part of life, and that I should be glad God didn’t give me everything I asked for.
I have learned that I can pray for someone when I don’t have the ability to help in some other way.
I have learned that no matter how serious your life requires you to be, you still need a friend to act goofy with.
I have learned that love is the most important thing in life and that just one person saying to, “You’ve made by day!” makes my day. I have learned that when you are in love, it shows. And that sometimes all a person needs is a hand to hold and a heart to understand.
As I have grown older, I have learned to appreciate the simple things in life and that, perhaps, the greatest classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
